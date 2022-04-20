Sleeping motorist drives into swamp: OPP

Provincial police officers pulled on their boots to help a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel and ended up in a sticky situation.

Dufferin OPP says officers "waded through a swamp" to reach the vehicle off Dufferin County Road 109 at the 17th Line in East Garafraxa.

"The driver missed a stop and crossed a highway and drove into the swamp," OPP Central Region posted to social media.

Police say the 27-year-old driver from Dufferin County was not injured.

They urge drivers to "ensure you are rested and in proper condition to drive. Sleeping at the wheel can have tragic consequences."

At this point, police say no charges have been laid as the investigation continues.