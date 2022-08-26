'Sleepless night': After-dark arts festival set to illuminate downtown Regina

Downtown Regina will illuminate on Saturday during Nuit Blanche, a free arts festival that takes place after dark.

Michelle Harazny, executive director for the festival, said each piece of art will have a component of light in them so they’ll be visible at night.

“There will be projections, film screenings, outdoor sculptures, installations and performances,” she said.

The event will showcase artists from Regina and Saskatoon, who were selected through an open call in the spring.

“The artists are both emerging and established artists working in new media technology and traditional art,” Harazny said.

Harazny said she is looking forward to seeing people come together.

“Seeing the community come together and seeing people experience the artwork and engage with the artists, it’s all really exciting to me,” she said.

“There’s lots of amazing artists in the city or in the province and it’s great for people to see what those artists are doing.”

There will be art throughout Victoria Park and on Scarth Street, as well as in the Regina Public Library, Dunlop Art Gallery, Neutral Ground, Saskatchewan Filmpool Cooperative, and Sâkêwêwak Artists’ Collective, which are all part of the festival.

“There will be a printed program that people can pick up at the visitor services pavilion on the plaza or people can also access a digital map through our website on their phone so that will help them navigate throughout the festival,” Harazny said.

The festival will start at sunset, around 8 p.m., and will go until midnight.