Slew of federal minister visits to Cape Breton fuels election speculation

It's rare for three federal cabinet ministers to come to Cape Breton in the same week.

On Thursday, Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan visited a union trades training facility in Sydney, in what was touted as a stop to highlight federal budget investments.

Reporters asked him if all these minister visits might mean something else.

"No, we're not in campaign mode. My God,” O’Regan said. “We had a budget, a good budget. We want to make sure people know about it, and know about some of the things we're doing in it."

The day before, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was at Cape Breton University for an event also billed as budget-related.

Monday, Dominic Leblanc was at CBU for a $20 million investment.

Dalhousie University political scientist Bob Huish says while the budget is one reason for all these visits, he feels another is that a federal election is on the horizon.

"There could very well be an election coming within the next twelve months,” Huish said. "Before the opposition parties can really get into marketing mode, by controlling that narrative now would be seen as a very strategic move."

It was two elections ago that Sydney-Victoria MP Jaime Battiste became the first Mi'kmaq member of Parliament back in 2019.

However, he's not chomping at the bit right now to campaign for re-election.

"With Joe Biden and our Prime Minister on the same page about what we need to do moving forward, I think that what we have over the next two years, [it’s[ not a time to talk about elections but a time to talk about growth,” Battiste said.

"We've got a war going on in Europe. We've got climate change,” O’Regan said. “You've got affordability issues and interest rates. Inflation. We're all trying to get through it all. We're just getting through a pandemic. I don't think anybody's in the mood for a federal election."

Looking back to last week, Cape Breton has seen four federal minister stops in seven days.

Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings was in Sydney last Friday.