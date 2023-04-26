Slew of vehicle crashes keeps Fredericton first responders busy

A rash of extreme vehicle crashes in Fredericton over the last week are keeping emergency services busy.

Among them, two hit homes, and another slammed into a grocery store.

A collision happened Tuesday when an SUV flipped on Regent Street in the city's downtown after being struck by another vehicle.

One of the homes hit happened early Wednesday morning around 5:30 a.m.

A white Toyota Corolla travelling on Woodstock Road, near Silverwood, slammed though a home where the owners, Philip Brown and Anita Porter, were sleeping.

The homeowners were understandably too shaken to speak on the record with CTV News.

According to Fredericton Police, who refused to go on the record with CTV News, the two occupants of the vehicle that collided with the home only sustained minor injuries. The homeowners were uninjured, while the home and vehicle were damaged extensively.

The pair, who have lived there for about 20 years, were shocked, saying it sounded like a explosion when they found the car sitting in their living room.

The driver and passenger were transported to the hospital for observation and a reconstruction of the accident is underway.

Police have not said whether any charges have or will be laid.

The highway, a main thoroughfare, was shut down to the public until about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say it took that long to preserve the evidence left on the roadway.

No word on what caused the driver to leave the road.

Earlier this week, a person in medical distress lost control of their vehicle and collided with the Sobey’s grocery store on Prospect Street.

As well, a car hit a home in the downtown on Aberdeen Street on Thursday. No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, at a downtown intersection where the SUV flipped, the driver had to be extracted by the jaws of life. Police say she sustained minor injuries.