SLGA clients' information exposed on dark web following cyber attack

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) is notifying some clients that their personal information may have been exposed on the dark web following a cyber attack.

The Crown corporation announced it was the target of a cyber attack at the end of 2021.

SLGA is now warning some regulatory clients that sensitive personal information obtained during permit and registration processes within the past five years may have been accessed.

The information accessed may include “place and date of birth, driver's licence, height, weight, eye colour, employment history, criminal record history and financial disclosures,” according to the Crown corporation.

SLGA said the notification is taking place after cyber experts discovered evidence some of the information was disclosed on the dark web.

Initial investigation also revealed that SLGA employees’ information may have been exposed, including names, banking information and social insurance numbers.

Current and former employees have been advised of the possible exposure.

SLGA is offering credit monitoring for two years to both clients that were directly notified and current and former employees.

Third party experts will conduct an audit of SLGA’s cyber security systems, policies and procedure, as well as document protection and retention policies.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Cyber experts and advisors; law enforcement and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner are working with SLGA.