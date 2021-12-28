SLGA targeted in Christmas Day cyber attack

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) is investigating following a cyber attack on Christmas Day.

SLGA said it was the subject of a “cyber security incident” on Dec. 25, which impacted its computer systems, according to a news release.

“Upon learning of the incident, SLGA took steps to secure its systems and mitigate the impact to their data and operations,” the news release said.

“Independent cyber security experts have been retained to assist SLGA in dealing with the matter in accordance with industry best practices.”

The organization said it has temporarily disabled some computer systems and applications as part of the investigation.

At the moment, SLGA does not believe the security of any customer, employee or other personal data has been “misused.” It is working to assess the impact of the attack on the organizations operations.