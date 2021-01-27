A blast of snow and frigid temperatures made for a difficult commute on Calgary roads Wednesday morning.

The Calgary Police Service responded to several crashes on the city's main north-south thoroughfare during the morning commute as an overnight dusting of snow resulted in icy roads.

Between 7:30 and 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to a series of pile-ups involving multiple vehicles on Deerfoot Trail in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

No serious injuries have been reported in connection with any of the crashes. Motorists are encouraged to drive to the conditions, leaving additional room for stopping when roads are slick.

Chris McGeachy with City of Calgary Roads reminds drivers to slow down in slippery conditions.

"With those extreme cold temperatures, we will be out there applying abrasives to help with traction, but we just want to remind people that there are all sorts of slick spots out there," McGeachy said. "Bridge decks, hills and those kinds of things are slick so just give plenty of time to get where you need to go and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front."

McGeachy adds that crews are focusing on plowing high-traffic priority one routes such as Glenmore Trail, MacLeod Trail, and Crowchild Trail.



