Weather conditions made travel difficult on portions of the Highway 401 corridor Thursday evening.

Road conditions in many locations across southern Ontario were becoming treacherous into Christmas Eve night.

A drop in temperature, combined with rain and wet snow falling through the day left many highways very slick.

The eastbound lanes of the 401 just east of London had to be temporarily shut down.

OPP were reporting numerous accidents in the area with cars and trucks skidding on black ice.

ADVISORY: #Hwy401 between Westchester Bourne and Putnam Rd: lane restrictions are in effect in both directions due to weather conditions. Please slow down and drive according to conditions. #SeeSnowGoSlow ^nk pic.twitter.com/7huD4kj3Mj

#Hwy401 401 E/B lanes are closed at Dorchester Road in Middlesex County due to multiple collisions. Follow the detour. Several collisions reported in Oxford County as well. Slow down and get to your destination safely this Christmas Eve! #RoadSafety ^dr pic.twitter.com/uBGW9vSTlY

ADVISORY: #Hwy401 between #Woodstock and #Drumbo: #OPP responding to multiple collisions through the area. Please slow down and drive according to the weather conditions. #SeeSnowGoSlow ^aw pic.twitter.com/aIYOptNohf