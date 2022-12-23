Slick road conditions in Sudbury after snowstorm sweeps across northern Ontario

Road conditions in Sudbury were messy Friday after the city received a heavy dose of snowfall overnight.

A little less than 48 hours after the first day of winter, the city was transformed into a winter wonderland.

Whiteout conditions, slick roads and heavy snowfall impacted the commute for motorists.

With up to 40 centimetres expected into Saturday, motorists are being encouraged to avoid travel if possible, said OPP Sgt. Carlo Berardi.

“If you don’t have to travel, don’t travel. If you can postpone travel, certainly do that.”

While he knows people want to see their loved ones during the Holidays, he said travel will be challenging.

“You’ve seen all the airports that are backlogged because of the bad weather. This is going to translate to the roads, as well,” Berardi said.

The City of Greater Sudbury said it was prepared for the bad weather.

“We prepare all our vehicles to make sure they’re in good working order,” said Tony Cecutti, the city’s general manager of infrastructure.

“We look at our stockpiles of materials like sand and salt to make sure we have everything we need to fight the storm and we start calling all our staff to make sure they’re available to come in.”

Cecutti said the storm could be big enough for the city to declare a significant weather event, which would alter residents that it’s going to take longer than normal for snow plows to clear roads.

“If it becomes a significant event, we will notify people as such,” he said.

He said it’s best to avoid travel if possible. But, if you have to travel, be prepared.

“Clear the snow off your vehicle, bring warm blankets and flashlights and things like that in case you get stranded on the highway,” Cecutti said.