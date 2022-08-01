Slide attraction catches fire at Canada's Wonderland waterpark

Canada’s Wonderland was evacuated late Sunday night after a small structure fire broke out and spread within the water park area.

York Regional Police said Wonderland was cleared “as a precaution because of blowing smoke.”

Police were on hand to assist Vaughan Fire, they said.

“Please avoid the area as crews respond to the situation and patrons evacuate the area,” YRP said in a tweet posted shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire reportedly started around 10:45 p.m., shortly after Canada's Wonderland hosted Civic Holiday fireworks. It is not yet clear if the fire is linked to the display.

No injuries were reported.

According to Vaughan fire, a pump house as well as a few water slides were damaged by the fire, which was quickly extinguished.

The fire department, which had eight apparatuses on site at the peak of the fire, indicted at the time they do not have evidence it was caused by fireworks, “but we will be looking at all possible sources of origin,” they said.

Canada’s Wonderland Spokesperson Grace Peacock told CP24 that the affected area, Splash Works closed at 6 p.m.

She said "impacted areas" of the park were "clear of guests and remaining associates were evacuated."

“Emergency crews responded, no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated,” she said, adding the amusement park is open to the public today, except for Splash Works.

Several patrons and passersby shot video of the incident and posted it to social media.

