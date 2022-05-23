Slight chance of showers for the final day of the long weekend in Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A pleasant spring day is in the forecast for the final day of the Victoria Day long weekend.
Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers this morning. High of 19 C on Monday.
Tonight will be clear with a low of plus 5 C.
Back to work and school on Tuesday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 21 C.
The outlook for Wednesday is a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers. High 23 C.
Rain is in the forecast for Thursday, with a high of 20 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C.
Ottawa received 1.4 mm of rain on Sunday.
