Slight changes in Maritime gas prices

A mix of slight ups and downs at Maritime gas prices this week, as the price of self-serve dipped in N.S., increased slightly in N.B. and didn't change in P.E.I.

In Nova Scotia's Zone 1, the price of regular-self serve is down 1.7 cents a litre to a minimum price of $1.398.

Meanwhile, diesel in N.S. remains unchanged 1.9 at a minimum of $1.411.

For the second straight week, was no change in gas prices in Prince Edward Island. Regular self-serve remains at a minimum price of $1.449, while diesel remains at a minimum price of $1.546.

On Thursday, regular-self serve in New Brunswick jumped 0.9 cents to $1.501, while diesel dipped by just 0.1 cents to a new maximum of $1.552.