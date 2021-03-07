The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a slight dip in cases with 8 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the region on Sunday.

MLHU reported 25 new COVID-19 cases a day before, on Saturday.

Here is where each region in southwestern Ontario will sit in the framework as of Monday:

red-control: Sarnia-Lambton, Windsor-Essex

orange-restrict - Middlesex-London, Elgin-Oxford, Chatham-Kent, Haldimand-Norfolk

yellow-protect – Huron-Perth

green-prevent – Grey-Bruce

There had been concerns that Elgin-Oxford would move back to red due to rising case numbers related to an outbreak at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont.

Since Feb. 22 there have been 94 cases at the college, and all in-person classes were put on pause for 14 days at the beginning of March.

The province also moved to allow some reopening in Toronto and Peel Region by lifting the stay-at-home order and moving them into the grey-lockdown zone.

With Saturday's new cases, the London region now has a total of 6,286 cases, with 5,962 resolved and 184 deaths, leaving 140 active cases. No new deaths were reported.

There are ongoing outbreaks at four seniors' facilities in the region, and at the Essex Hall residence at Western University.

A new outbreak was also declared at St. Mark Catholic School while a new case was reported at Bonaventure Meadows Public School, that has three confirmed cases.

There are six confirmed COVID-19 cases at Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School, as of Saturday.

Sir. Frederick Banting Secondary School has two cases of COVID-19.

Here are the most recently available numbers from local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – three new, 72 active, 2,569 total, 2,430 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 24 new, 145 active, 2,232 total, 2,041 resolved, 46 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 37 active, 1,449 total, 1,368 resolved, 39 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 39 active, 712 total, 699 resolved, two deaths

Huron-Perth – 24 active, 1,353 total, 1,279 resolved, 50 deaths

Ontario is reporting the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than three weeks.

Health officials reported 1,299 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is a sharp increase from the 990 cases reported on Saturday.