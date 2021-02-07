The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting a slight dip in cases, with 15 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the region on Sunday.

Just a day before, WECHU reported seven deaths in the region with six associated with long-term care and retirement homes.

The death toll related to COVID-19 sits at 343 people.

As of Sunday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12, 334 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,621 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

• two are related to outbreaks

• four are close contacts of confirmed cases

• two are considered community acquired

• seven are still under investigation.

WECHU says 370 cases are considered active. There are 51 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave his weekly epidemiological presentation on the COVID situation in the region. Almost all indicators are trending downward.

The per cent positivity for Windsor-Essex has dropped to 4.5 per cent, compared to 6.2 per cent last week. That’s fifth highest in the province.

There are 27 outbreaks in the region, including 122 at LTC and retirement homes, 11 at workplaces, and four hospital outbreaks.