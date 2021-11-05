iHeartRadio

Slight drop in N.S., N.B. gas prices, no change in P.E.I.

Some Maritimers will be saving at the pumps after gas prices in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick dropped slightly this week.

In Nova Scotia's Zone 1, the price of regular-self serve is down 2.3 cents a litre to a minimum price of $1.415.

Meanwhile, diesel in N.S. is down 1.9 cents a litre to a new minimum of $1.411.

There was no change in gas prices in Prince Edward Island this week. Regular self-serve remains at a minimum price of $1.449, while diesel remains at a minimum price of $1.546.

On Thursday, regular-self serve in New Brunswick dropped to $1.496, a decrease of 0.6 cents, while diesel dropped by 1.4 cents to a new maximum of $1.553.

