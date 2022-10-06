Slight increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Manitoba; 17 new deaths added to provincial total
The Manitoba government is reporting a slight increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as the death toll increased by 17 from last week’s report.
According to the COVID-19 surveillance report released Thursday, which shows data from Sept. 25 – Oct. 1, there were 305 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 283 the week before. The test positivity rate of laboratory tests also went up slightly, from 22.2 per cent to 23.4 per cent.
The province reported three deaths this week from COVID-19. Since the pandemic started, there have been 2,177 deaths, up from last week’s total of 2,160.
A spokesperson for the province said deaths are counted as they come in, and there are deaths attributed to COVID-19 that are confirmed, but occurred earlier in the year.
There were 77 hospitalizations reported during the week associated with COVID-19, including 13 people in ICU. This is up from 73 hospitalizations and 11 people in ICU reported during the previous week.
The province says as of Oct. 1, 78 per cent of all Manitoba residents have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
'This is a really important building': Lions Place residents call on mayoral candidates for supportA group of residents at Lions Place is calling on Winnipeg's next mayor to help prevent the sale of the non-profit housing complex.
-
RCMP investigate drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.Alberta RCMP are investigating a scene in the hamlet of Langdon where they say two people were shot at from a suspect in a vehicle.
-
Cost of Thanksgiving dinner on the rise in Atlantic CanadaInflation has pushed up the price tag on this year’s Thanksgiving dinner.
-
Edmonton police to receive $7M increase in 2023, council wants funding formula refinedCity council voted to effectively increase the Edmonton Police Service budget by another $7 million next year and shelve discussions for a multi-year police funding formula to 2023.
-
Canada helps buy Juno Beach land in France to stop proposed condo developmentThe battle to save a part of Juno Beach in France from development is over after the Canadian government announced it would pitch in to buy the land and prevent the construction of a condo on the historic battlefield.
-
What's behind 18 hour emergency department wait times at LHSC?The wait time has reached 18 hours for all but the most serious medical conditions treated at London’s two emergency departments.
-
Local organizations step up to provide Thanksgiving mealsLocal organizations in Regina stepped up to provide Thanksgiving meals for the hundreds of individuals in the city experiencing food insecurity.
-
Restaurant trends changing in Lethbridge in aftermath of COVID-19 pandemicAccording to a recent report from Avison Young, the restaurant industry in Lethbridge has seen and will continue to see change.
-
Cambridge and Wilmot discuss advance and day-of voting plans for municipal electionLocal governments within the Waterloo Region are getting ready for the upcoming municipal election, taking place on Oct. 24, but, each municipality is using its own method when it comes to voting.