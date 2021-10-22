Slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day increase in cases in a week.

Meantime, the number of active cases continues to rise with 239 active cases of novel coronavirus in the capital.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,632 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 602 deaths.

The 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 35 cases on Thursday and 20 cases on Wednesday. Forty-two cases of COVID-19 were reported last Friday.

Provincewide, officials are reporting nearly 500 new cases, along with 12 more deaths.

Public Health Ontario says there are 64 new cases in Toronto, 559 in Peel Region and 33 in York Region.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Out of Ontario's 492 new cases, 325 are in people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. There are 167 cases in fully vaccinated cases.

There are 149 people in ICUs across the province. Twenty-one are fully vaccinated and 128 are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 14 to Oct. 20): 19.5 (up from 18. 7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 15 to Oct. 2): 1.8 per cent (up from 1.7 per cent Oct. 13 to Oct. 19)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.98

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 828,601 (+870)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 791,096 (+1,795)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 239 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 226 active cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 29 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,791.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 10 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, down from 11 on Thursday.

There are two people in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 2

50-59: 1

60-69: 1 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 4 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 1

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Eight new cases (2,838 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (4,062 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Nine new case (6,866 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Seven new cases (4,705 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (4,024 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Six new case (3,515 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,070 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,141 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new cases (875 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (533 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 784

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,238

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 108

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,795 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A total of 3,310 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Seven new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Restaurant: Two outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (nine elementary schools, two child care centres)

Chapman Mills elementary school (Oct. 12)

Pinecrest Queensway Headstart Child Care (Oct. 12)

Fielding Drive Public School (Oct. 13)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14)

D. Roy Kennedy Public School (Oct. 15)

École élémentaire publique Mamawi - Ottawa Ouest (Oct. 17)

St. Monica Elementary School (Oct. 17)

Child Care - Barrhaven (Oct. 18)

Berrigan Elementary School (Oct. 18)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Oct. 19) NEW

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Oct. 20) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: