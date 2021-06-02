Slight jump in daily COVID-19 cases as MLHU reports a new death

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and one new death.

The death was a man in his 70s not associated with a long term care or retirement facility.

The local death toll is now 220.

The new cases brings the local total since the start of the pandemic to 12,280 with 11,846 recoveries.

Active cases dropped slightly to 214.There are 3,075 cases with a confirmed variant and another 376 with a mutation-positive sample.

The region has also seen daily cases below 50 for 11 straight days.

London Health Sciences Centre(LHSC) is currently caring for 31 inpatients with COVID-19, 11 of which are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Of the total number of inpatients, fewer than five patients in acute care and fewer than five in the ICU were transfers from another region.

There is one ongoing outbreak at long-term care or retirement facilities and there is one ongoing outbreak in a childcare setting (Simply Kids).

An outbreak at Kensington village was declared over Monday.

As of June 1, more than 282,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the region.

There were three new deaths reported in other local regions Wednesday.

Here is how the daily case numbers break down for other regional health units:

Elgin-Oxford – three new, 48 active, 3,798 total, 3,668 resolved, 82 deaths (two new), 797 variants

Grey-Bruce –none new, three active, 1,345 total, 1,333 resolved, seven deaths, 384 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 39 active, 2,649 total, 2,558 resolved, 46 deaths

Huron-Perth –seven new, 44 active, 1,824 total, 1,723 resolved, 57 deaths, 276 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – six new, 35 active, 3,499 total, 3,403 resolved, 61 deaths (one new), 565 variants

Ontario reported 733 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, which comes after officials logged 699 cases on Tuesday and 916 on Monday.

The 699 cases reported Tuesday was the lowest report since before the second wave.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 978, down from 1,622 at this point last week.

The Ministry of Health says the positivity rate dropped from 3.6 per cent on Tuesday to 2.8 per cent on Wednesday.