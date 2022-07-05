Slight relief with rain showers Tuesday morning

Finally a little bit of relief from the dryness in the London region as rain showers push through Tuesday morning.

Parts of Elgin County as well as Sarnia-Lambton and the Strathroy-Komoka areas in western Middlesex County are still under a heat warning for the day.

According to Environment Canada daytime highs will hover near 31 C with humidex values near 40.

The passage of a cold front is expected to bring relief from the hot and humid conditions tonight.

Tuesday: A few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 10 or very high.

Tuesday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Low 16.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness. High 29.

Friday: Sunny. High 30.

Saturday: Sunny. High 25.

Sunday: Sunny. High 27.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.