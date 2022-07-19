Storm risks in Calgary for a couple of days; warm and sunny throughout

AFTERNOON UPDATE: Those severe storms have indeed materialized, with a severe storm warning in the Drayton Valley area, and severe storm watches for Airdrie/Olds (more likely Olds), Drumheller, Red Deer, and Rocky Mountain House.

Yesterday, our stable layer veered away from storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Now, on Tuesday afternoon, the Wednesday storm chance is back... so, too, is storm potential Thursday and Friday. These storms will push free of the foothills, driven by an upper jet south of the bulky ridge. It'll be plenty warm enough to fuel instability, but the chance Calgary deals with this remains low.

MORNING EDITION: If you were seeking the recap of the storms in southeast Alberta, Adriana Zhang and Stephen Hunt have your full coverage right here.

For our local weather today, there remains a chance for storms to push free of the foothills along sections of the QEII today. Conditions remain for these storms to pack a wallop classifiable as "severe," where hail would be the main threat. Calgary is in the deepest south region of this and is least likely to receive it, but it's non-zero potential at some point in the afternoon – and because the development zone is situated right along the cut of the Rockies, that start up time is nonspecific just yet.

So, here's the "not our five-day forecast" from Environment Canada:

Decent enough, though, right? It's certainly cooler than some would like. But for residents of Kuglugtuk, Nunavut, just above 66 degrees N latitude, that's pretty good!

I'm using this to illustrate the scope and strength of the heating trend that's on the way. A massive high pressure ridge works in later this week, and brings with it some above-seasonal conditions yet again. We're into sunshine and benign conditions for the remainder of the week, once we navigate these storms today. A weaker ridge will press over us for the midweek, followed by this one for the weekend:

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tuesday

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny, chance of p.m. storms

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Thursday

Sunny, chance of p.m. storms

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: some cloud, low 12 C

Friday

Sunny, chance of p.m. storms

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: some cloud, slight chance of overnight showers, low 15 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: some cloud, low 14 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

Lea took this photograph of Monday morning's sunrise – brilliant stuff here, Lea, and thanks to Dean for making sure we got it.

