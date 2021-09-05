Slim majority of Canadians willing to pay more to help achieve emissions-reduction targets: Nanos poll

A slim majority of Canadians indicate some willingness to pay more to help achieve Canada’s emission-reduction targets, according to a new polling from Nanos Research.

On July 12, Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced Canada’s pledge to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. It was the first emissions reduction target to be enshrined into law under the new Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act.

Canada is one of 120 countries that have committed to net-zero emissions by 2050, and is formally a part of the Paris Agreement.

The poll, conducted by Nanos Research and sponsored by CTV News and The Globe and Mail, found that 27 per cent of Canadians are willing and 27 per cent are somewhat willing to pay more in taxes or to pay more for things like the price of gas to help the country achieve its emissions-reduction targets.

The poll found that 30 per cent of Canadians surveyed are not willing to pay more, and 14 per cent reported they are somewhat not willing to pay more.

In the poll breakdown, women surveyed tended to be more willing or somewhat willing to pay more to reach emissions targets, at 57 per cent, compared to men at 52 per cent.

Coastal areas in Canada reported higher percentages of those willing or somewhat willing to pay more to reach emissions-reductions targets, with 65.9 per cent of those polled in the Atlantic region and 60 per cent of those polled in B.C. reporting they are willing or somewhat willing to pay more.

More than half of respondents in Ontario – 57.6 per cent – said they are willing or somewhat willing to pay more; 50 per cent of Quebecers surveyed and 46.6 per cent of those surveyed in the Prairies said they are willing or somewhat willing to pay more.

Those surveyed in the 35-to-54 age range had the highest rate of reporting to be unwilling or somewhat unwilling to pay more at 46 per cent, compared to those 18 to 34 at 43 per cent, and those 55 and older at 40 per cent.

METHODOLOGY

Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land-and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,029 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between August 28 and 30, 2021 as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The sample included both land- and cell-lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada. Individuals were randomly called using random digit dialling with a maximum of five call backs.

The margin of error for this survey is ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. This study was commissioned by CTV News and the Globe and Mail and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.