Slingshot and suspected meth among items recovered from stolen U-Haul in Kitchener: WRPS
Suspected meth, a slingshot, and a Costco card were among the items reportedly recovered by police after they found a stolen U-Haul truck in Kitchener.
Officials say they found the vehicle on Tuesday in the area of Highland and Fischer-Hallman Roads.
A man and woman were reportedly seen getting into the vehicle and were arrested.
An air soft gun with pellets, a slingshot, pepper spray, suspected meth, and an executive member Costco card were recovered from the truck, according to police.
A 25-year-old Cambridge woman and 33-year-old Waterloo man were jointly charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of suspected methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.
The man was also charged with another count of possession of stolen property under $5,000 as well as failing to comply with probation, possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order, and seven counts of failing to comply with a release order.
-
Ontario NDP would bring in law to address Islamophobia, other hate if electedOntario's New Democrats say they would bring in a law to fight Islamophobia and other sorts of hate if elected to form government on June 2.
-
Driver accused of travelling 132km/h in 50 zone in CollingwoodPolice stopped a driver accused of travelling well over the speed limit through Collingwood in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
-
$100K raised for 5 Calgary siblings orphaned in crashFive Calgary siblings who lost their mother and father in a three-month period are set to receive financial support from an online fundraising campaign.
-
Greater Victoria School District urges parents to speak with kids after rash of youth crimesThe Greater Victoria School District (SD61) is asking families to speak with their children after a rash of recent crimes by youth in Victoria.
-
Interim Waterloo regional police chief namedRegion of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman says Inspector John Goodman will take over as interim police chief when current chief Bryan Larkin leaves in July.
-
Free permits offered for Calgary's 2022 Neighbour Day celebrationThe annual celebration started back in 2014 as a way to honour the support and generosity Calgarians showed each other during the devastating 2013 floods.
-
Man pushed to the ground, punched in the face in unprovoked attack at SkyTrain station: policeAn unprovoked attack at a SkyTrain station led to a man being arrested in New Westminster last week, local police say.
-
Fisheries Department issuing licenses in N.L. without checking boat registration: TSBAn investigation into a fatal 2020 fishing accident in Newfoundland has prompted the Transportation Safety Board to call on the federal Fisheries Department to change the way it issues fishing licences.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender who could be in Simcoe CountyA Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent areas of Simcoe County.