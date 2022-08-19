Slingshot used to damage property in Brandon: police

Officers with the Brandon Police Service made an arrest after a man was allegedly shooting a slingshot at buildings in the city.

Police said around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, they were notified of a man with a slingshot between 10th and 11th Street. Officers allege the man was shooting the slingshot at buildings and ended up breaking a window at one business.

Brandon police found a 39-year-old man in the area who matched the description of the suspect and was in possession of a slingshot. The suspect was also in the company of a 42-year-old man, who police said was in possession of several packages of methamphetamine, as well as a small club.

Police arrested both men, who have since been released from custody. The suspects are scheduled to appear in court in October.