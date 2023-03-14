Slippery conditions close Highway 1 east of Qu'Appelle: Hotline

A nearly 50 kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada was shut down late Tuesday afternoon due to wintry conditions.

In an update at 4:56 p.m., Highway 1 was closed due to slush, drifting snow and ice covering.

In addition, Highway 10 between Balgonie and Fort Qu’Appelle was closed at 5 p.m. after swirling snow and icy sections developed.

Updates can be found on the Highway Hotline’s website.