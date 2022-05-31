'Slippery slope': Alberta's Kenney questions federal-B.C. drug decriminalization plan

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has concerns about the federal government’s decision to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illegal drugs in British Columbia.

Kenney says the decision is a “slippery slope” and is counter-productive to solving the twin problems of illicit drugs and helping those recover from addiction.

Under the program, British Columbians who possess up to 2.5 grams of illicit drugs for personal use will not be arrested or charged starting early next year.

It’s part of the province's request for an exemption from Canada's drug laws following a record number of overdose deaths.

Kenney says other provinces should have been consulted first, particularly next door in Alberta.

He says the move also violates a promise from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not to undertake such action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2022.