Sloan to perform at Queen City Ex after former Skid Row frontman drops out
Toronto-based rock band Sloan will fill the gap in Queen City Ex’s musical lineup following a last minute cancellation.
“Due to last minute, unforeseen scheduling conflicts, Sebastian Bach will not be playing the Queen City Exhibition in Regina on Aug. 6,” a post on the event’s Facebook page read.
“We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”
Formed in 1992 in Halifax, N.S., the group has produced 13 full length albums featuring well-known hits such as “Money City Maniacs,” “The Good in Everyone,” and “Underwhelmed.”
The group has been nominated for ten Juno awards – winning once in 1997 for Best Alternative Album.
According to the Queen City Ex, all existing VIP and fan zone ticket holders will be able to attend Sloan’s performance using their Sebastian Bach ticket.
Any gate or Daytripper purchases made for Sebastian Bach’s performance are also eligible for a refund.
