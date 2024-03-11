Slocum & Ferris closes after 129 years in Saint John City Market

The Saint John City Market had a different look for residents coming back from their March Break Monday, as Slocum & Ferris closed its doors after 129 years in business.

The well-known uptown spot held its final day of operation on Saturday, which owner Corey Dugas admitted was perhaps the busiest Saturday he had seen since purchasing the poplar spot in 2021.

While the decision is disappointing, Dugas says he is thankful to all those who have supported the business over his time as owner, and he is especially grateful for those who have come and said goodbye and wished him well over the past few days.

The original Slocum & Ferris was founded in 1895 by Loyalist George W. Slocum and John D. Ferris.

There is no word at this time of what will take over the vacated space in the market. The City of Saint John is slated to begin work on a 10-year strategic plan to revitalize the space, including the removal of the market’s middle lane.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.