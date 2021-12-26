Slow Boxing Day for small Regina businesses

The weather outside was frightful, but the deals were still delightful for those who braved the elements on Boxing Day.

The big box stores in the city saw lines form outside, but small businesses in Regina didn't see the same amount of bustle.

“We've been kind of steady, we started out a little slow I think people were kind of testing the waters on the weather and it has picked up throughout the day," said Dani Hackel, owner of Mortise and Tenon.

Hackel said Boxing Day is the only time of year their shoppers will find deals at the store, making it a great time to stock up.

Mortise and Tenon was offering 20 per cent off the entire store, plus bigger discounts on the “garage sale table.”

She said Boxing Day was slow compared to last year, Hackel adding the store received a lot of support from the community with a lot of people shopping local during the holiday season.

"This year in particular people continued to support local and think local which has been such a great thing," said Hackel.

Handmade Saskatchewan in the Southland Mall also saw a slow, but steady Boxing Day.

"I just think Boxing Day has lot its luster, it's not like it was 10 to 20 years ago with the sales and the crowds," owner, Janelle Anderson, said.

Anderson described the Boxing Day customers as a slower traffic flow, but said before Christmas they were getting large crowds that filled the store.

"We had our best December ever, so the Christmas shoppers were out in full force and we really saw a lot of people supporting local," said Anderson.

With this being another pandemic holiday, both stores are also offering their sales and products online.