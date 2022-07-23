'Slow roll' protest arrives in Ottawa to support Dutch farmers

Vehicles and pedestrians carrying Canadian and Dutch flags converged on downtown Ottawa Saturday afternoon, expressing solidarity with farmers protesting new government environmental regulations in the Netherlands.

Freedom Fighters Canada organized the "We Move as One" demonstration in cities across the country, "standing as one in solidarity with our Dutch brothers and sisters", according to the group's website.

In Ottawa, dozens of vehicles participated in a "slow roll convoy" along Hwy. 417 to the downtown core, where they joined hundreds of people for a protest outside the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on Albert Street. Farmers in the Netherlands have been holding a series of demonstrations to protest new environmental targets by the Dutch government.

"The government is trying to put all these family farms out of business," Jerry said. "I read about one farmer who has to cull 95 per cent of his dairy heard just cuz he lives next door to a forest."

"When we had our truck rally, they supported us," said a woman taking part in the demonstration.

A visible police presence kept an eye on the vehicle convoy to prevent protest vehicles from entering the area near Parliament Hill, and Ontario Provincial Police temporarily closed some highway off-ramps to vehicles as the protest moved through.

Here is the “slow roll” protest travelling EB on the 417 at Moodie. Lots of signs. Lots of flags. Lots of honking. @ctvottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/kRZ7WjY0At

Ottawa police and Bylaw Services also sent up a temporary no-stopping/no-parking zone in an area from Bronson Avenue in the west to the Rideau Canal in the east, and Wellington Street in the north to Laurier Avenue in the south. The no-stopping zone and the no protest zone included the area where the Dutch embassy is located.

Ottawa Bylaw says 74 parking tickets were issued inside the temporary no-stopping zone, and 12 vehicles were towed.

Signs at the rally included "Freedom", "Hold the Line" and "Stand With Farmers or Eat Crickets" .

"We want freedom of conscience, ability to live, ability to farm, to buy as many animals as you want, to farm as much as you want," Stephanie said. "The freedom to sell what you produce and not have it bought up by government agencies and destroyed."

Police eported seeing farm equipment on the streets within the city, reminding farmers that equipment is not allowed in the area.

"We want to remind everyone that in Ontario, you cannot drive farm equipment on a Highway like the 417 & 416 unless there is no other access to the farmland you are working on, and the land must adjoin to a 400-series Highway," police said on Twitter.

Convoys were scheduled to travel from Brockville, Kemptville, Renfrew and Arnprior to Ottawa's west end ahead of the downtown rally.

Freedom Fighters Canada outlined etiquette for the protest, including "no blockading on any roads, exits, bridges or highways" during the event and "ensure flags are properly secured."

Farmers in the Netherlands have been holding a series of demonstrations to protest new environmental targets by the Dutch government.

Authorities have unveiled plans to cut emissions of pollutants like nitrogen oxide and ammonia by 50 per cent by 2030, to help protect more than 150 nature reserves in the country.

In recent weeks, farmers and supporters have protested outside government offices and on highways, and blocked food distribution centres across the country.

TEMPORARY NO STOPPING SIGNS

Ottawa Bylaw said a temporary no-stopping zone will be in effect in downtown Ottawa, warning vehicles will be ticketed and towed on Saturday.

No-stopping signs have been placed in an area from Bronson Avenue in the west to the Rideau Canal in the east and Wellington Street in the north to Laurier Avenue in the south.

Police are reminding everyone that Wellington Street remains closed to vehicle traffic between Elgin Street and Bank Street.

POLICE WARNINGS

Ottawa police issued a warning to motorists about possible protests in the downtown core.

"There is zero tolerance for vehicle-based demonstrations or events within the city's designated zone in the downtown core," police said on Twitter.

"Groups choosing not to respect these designated areas will be met with an immediate police response involving enforcement and comprehensive towing options."

Police say vehicle-based demonstrations or events are prohibited within an area stretching from Bronson Avenue in the west to Waller Street in the east, and Wellington Street/Rideau Street to the north to Laurier Avenue in the south, along with Booth Street, Sussex Drive and Mackenzie Avenue.

Roads remain open, police say.

"The downtown core remains open and accessible. The only exception are vehicles wishing to do a vehicle-based demonstration," OPS says.

Police are also reminding farmers of the rules of the road for farm equipment.

"In Ontario, you cannot drive farm equipment on Highways like the 417 & 416 unless there is no other access to the farmland you are working on, and the land must adjoin to a 400-series Highway," Ottawa police said.

"You must take the shortest route possible if you use the highway to get to your land."

--With files from The Associated Press