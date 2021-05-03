Slow uptake at Saskatoon Tribal Council’s walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

On Monday morning, Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) delivered its first walk-in COVID-19 vaccine doses at its clinic.

The STC announced last week that thanks to a shipment of AstraZeneca shots from the federal government it could start delivering a limited number of first-come, first-served shots.

“It’s wonderful. Really hard to make an appointment, so being able just walk in and be the first one is awesome,” said walk-in client Brandy Johnson.

Johnson didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to get vaccinated without going through the hassle of booking an appointment.

“I can’t leave too far because I have children and stuff like that and the only place I can get in was maybe Prince Albert.”

However not everyone is rushing to SaskTel Centre for the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“Today’s been really slow in regards to the uptake. I think we’ve only had 20 people so far,” said Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand.

The STC had plans to distribute 330 AstraZeneca shots daily to walk-ins. On Monday they gave only 55.

North Battleford Tribal Council Immunization Centre was also given a surplus of vaccines for walk-ins. It has 80 doses available for those who meet requirements each day.

Director of operations Alexis Christensen said they had administered 52.

“I’d say for the most part, 95 per cent of people are very happy to take any form of vaccines.”