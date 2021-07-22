Sluggish start for stocks after climb in unemployment claims
Stocks were slightly lower Thursday after a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits gave investors pause. All three major indexes are still on pace to end the week higher after the strong gains Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Police investigating break and enter at Cambridge businessWaterloo regional police are investigating a break and enter at a business on Schiedel Court in Cambridge.
-
Community rallies to support Kitchener dad of six who died of COVID-19A priest and family friend is raising money to support six children who lost their father to COVID-19.
-
Leamington man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman in her sleepEssex County OPP have charged a 58-year-old Leamington man who allegedly broke into a home and inappropriately touched a woman while she was sleeping.
-
Nanaimo dad's custom toy set earns him Netflix jobTodd transformed a Sesame Street toy set from the 1970s into a tribute to the Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek. It went viral and now he has a job with Netflix.
-
Town of Innisfil pumped for new trackThe Town of Innisfil unveiled its new modular pump track Thursday at Innisfil Beach Park.
-
Vaccine hesitancy, misinformation a problem for North Bay Parry Sound District Health UnitBattling COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and misinformation has been a major problem for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit since mass immunization began.
-
Extreme heat continues to damage Sask. cropsSaskatchewan crops are “extremely stressed” due to a lack of rain and extreme heat throughout the province, according to this week’s crop report.
-
Grey Bruce tops COVID-19 case counts in Ontario as Delta variant surgesGrey Bruce posted the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the province on Thursday, with 22 new infections reported, followed by Toronto with 18.
-
Police investigating report of sexual assault at Waterloo businessRegional police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a business in Waterloo last month.