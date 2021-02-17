Small business owners rejoice - the stay-at-home order has been lifted in an additional 27 Ontario public health unit areas. Tuesday saw many businesses reopen their doors once again, including many in the Algoma District.

"Now that we've sort of got a plan together, I'm starting to get excited," said Amelia Ritchie, owner of Paint & Decor Concepts. "Just to be able for people to see what more we have, it's been kind of a stop on all the home decor and everything."

Ritchie said she didn't fully reopen Tuesday, in order to take extra COVID precautions. But with the latest lockdown ending, she said it's been a long and gruelling road to get to this point.

"Even just with people, you can tell that they're frustrated," she said. "Now, there's also little supply, so we're having a hard time bringing in the stuff to sell."

Ritchie said she intends to reopen fully on Thursday once her additions are finished.

But for Scott's Coffee Co., the lift of the stay-at-home order will be the first time in months that it has reopened.

"The style of our place is a little bit more of a destination, somewhere to come, somewhere to meet," said owner Sarah Huckson. "So really not primarily takeout."

Huckson said the takeout model didn't prove to be sustainable throughout the lockdown, choosing instead to take a temporary hiatus.

But now, she said she's glad to finally welcome customers in again.

"You lose a lot of momentum as a small business," Huckson said. "But you could tell the interest from our clients was there, as long as we were doing it as safely as possible."

Despite restrictions easing up, Algoma Public Health is still urging people to remain cautious.

"With the new variants of different strains of the virus that can spread so much more aggressively and quickly, everyone across the province, regardless of colour zone, is still asked to stay home as much as possible," said Dr. Jennifer Loo, medical officer of health for the Algoma District.

Algoma has shifted into the yellow-protect zone, which is new territory for the district. That means there will also be some differences to what it saw prior to the lockdown.

"It's ok to go with your partner or to go with your family to enjoy a meal at a restaurant," said Dr. Loo. "But what we're not encouraging at this point is having a party at a restaurant or post-work beer and wings with co-workers."

Dr. Loo said she's hoping to bring in more vaccines by the end of the month and is encouraging everyone to remain home, unless for essential travel.