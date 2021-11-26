Small businesses think big this weekend

Local retailers are holding Black Friday deals and then some.

“So we have some deals that are just available for customers coming in store and also some that are in store and online,” said Katie Stokes, owner of Whiskeyjack Boutique. “Small business Saturday, Sunday the 28th and Cyber Monday. They’re going to be different every day.”

There was also Friday’s Downtown Night Market.

“I think it’s just good to get outside and support local businesses,” said one shopper.

Ryan Mallough is the senior director at Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

He says this year’s holiday shopping season will be crucial for small businesses.

“This will be their first pandemic Christmas. A lot of them lost it to government closures and lockdowns last time around so hoping today was the start of something big for that sector,” Mallough tells CTV News.

“Currently only 34 per cent of Ontario small businesses are at or above normal revenue levels.

With the global supply shortage ongoing, Stokes sees a benefit to shopping local this holiday season.

“Being that we only sell Canadian made products the vast majority of our suppliers haven’t had any shortages,” she said. “We’re hopping that the sales we make this weekend will help carry us through the rest of the holiday season to be able to stock more product and bring in new things for our customers.”