Small chance of late-day thundershowers in Calgary

AFTERNOON UPDATE: Severe weather potential remains active heading into the evening in a band that stretches through Grande Prairie and past Red Deer before weakening. This storm could possibly develop into a supercell.

For Calgary's part, we're on the outskirts of storm potential, with a very weak chance for a severe thunderstorm watch. Tomorrow, I'll probably write the exact same thing here.

Our three to five-day outlook shows some precipitation potential, but weak showers like that often dissipate - if it doesn't, it represents another couple of millimetres of rain.

MORNING EDITION: It's a pretty standard June week in Calgary – and it might be among the first times we see that! This makes for pop-up storms along portions of the foothills through the next couple of days, with sunnier mornings building to somewhat cloudier afternoons.

A band of potentially heavier storms may push from the Peace River Valley across the QEII near Red Deer; Calgary's once again on the outlying perimeter of the most severe in this band. Environment Canada's idea of "most severe" on the day is still reasonably marginal, compared to the events of last week.

Precipitation totals throughout the next couple of days will be wildly variable, and entirely contingent on whether or not a storm rolls through a given area. Still, use of the sprinkler for the lawn will end up as necessary for this one.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Monday

Evening: clear, low 11 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, chance of late-day thundershowers

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, showers, chance of thundershowers

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 9 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 11 C

Today's pic of the day is poplar fluff, sent by Ulla! We've all seen it on walks of late!

