Small community resource centre in southeast Calgary worried about rent increases

A small community resource centre in southeast Calgary says it's worried about keeping the doors open, as it faces rent increases from Calgary Housing Company.

The arm's length city property manager says the increases are less than reported and are aimed at covering basic operating costs.

The Millican-Ogden Community Association says there is room for rent relief.

For more than 20 years, the Southeast Calgary Community Resource Centre has helped out people like Lynn Calvert, who sometimes struggles to get by.

"I've been coming here for over 10 years and it supplies food and resources for tons of people," Calvert said.

But there's a problem.

The Millican-Ogden Community Association says after 15 years of just a nominal rent charged by Calgary Housing Company, rent here hit roughly $540 a month.

It's now set to increase to just over $900.

"We're in the position where our funders, or our donors, have said, 'You can't use any more of our money to pay for rent. That money is to pay for programming and salary,'" said John McDonald, community association president.

Calgary Housing Company says its most recent offer worked out to roughly $700 a month, and that the increases are based on projected repairs to the building.

"We wanted to start saving for those ahead of time, and we do not want to utilize a large, lump-sum surprise cost to them in those circumstances. As such, we really wanted to make sure the cost recovery was appropriate," said Bo Jiang, acting president for Calgary Housing Company.

What no one is arguing about is the value the centre brings to the area.

"We have had an incredible amount of people coming in here looking for food and basic needs support," said Lynn Mutch, with the Southeast Calgary Community Resource Centre.

She says as rent goes up, they will try to find a way, but an extra few hundred dollars in expenses will change what they can provide.

"Every cent we pay to Cal-Home Properties for rent is taking away money for programs," Mutch said.

"It's a lot of milk. It's a lot of Cheerios."

And for clients, it feels like just one more pressure point in a world that often seems stacked against them.

"The government is allowing the landlords to do whatever they want. They're raising the rents. People can't afford to even pay what they're paying and they're doubling their rents," Mutch said.

Calgary Housing Company says a life-cycle assessment was done on the building in 2022 and found a number of repairs and replacements that there was not going to be enough money for in the maintenance fund.

Calgary Housing Company says by increasing the rent, they'll be able to avoid a special assessment, a big one-time repair bill, for the community.

The Millican-Ogden Community Association says there is room for relief just based on the administration fees being charged.