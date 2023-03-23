Small earthquake near Victoria lightly felt by residents
A minor earthquake that rumbled off the coast of Victoria early Thursday morning was lightly felt by some residents.
The 2.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded just 10 kilometres off the coast of Victoria, near the waters of Oak Bay, around 4:13 a.m.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 26 kilometres, according to Earthquakes Canada.
Three people reported that they lightly felt the earthquake to Earthquakes Canada on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, 28 people reported feeling the earthquake to the United States Geological Survey.
Thursday's earthquake comes after the region saw busy seismic activity earlier this month.
At least four earthquakes were recorded off the B.C. coast in a one-week period in early March, including a 4.3-magnitude earthquake that rumbled 181 kilometres from Port McNeill off the northern tip of Vancouver Island.
