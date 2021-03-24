Small earthquake rumbles off North Saanich, islanders report feeling shakes

A magnitude 2.4 earthquake shook off the coast of North Saanich on Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake shook around 1 p.m. about five kilometres northeast of Sidney at a depth 23.5 kilometres.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake was "lightly felt" in Sidney, Saanich and Victoria.

There have been no reports of damage and Earthquakes Canada does not expect there to be any.

The USGS reported the earthquake after it was picked up by automatic sensors.

The Victoria Police Department says the earthquake was felt at its police headquarters in downtown Victoria, in a social media post.

Felt at 850 Caledonia Ave.

Did you feel shaking in the greater #Victoria area a few minutes ago

That was a M~2.5 earthquake at 12:57 p.m. PDT.

Stay tuned for details.https://t.co/OybMWkiRgK pic.twitter.com/5LL7yNmtqs