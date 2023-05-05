Small earthquake shakes northern Ont. community Thursday morning

The Earth moved in Smooth Rock Falls, Ont., Thursday morning.

Earthquakes Canada confirmed the minor earthquake, which took place at 7:16 a.m. 28 kilometres northeast of the community.

“It was a magnitude MN2.3 event and occurred at a depth of 18 kilometres,” seismic analyst Mareike Adams said in an email to CTV News.

“This earthquake occurred in the northern Ontario seismic zone, which generally has a very low level of seismic activity. However, as your (readers) have learned, earthquakes can occur anywhere and so it is always good to be prepared.”

For reference, events of 2.5 or less are usually not felt but can be recorded. Adams said the exact specifications of the quake can be found on the Earthquakes Canada website.

She said these sorts of events are a good opportunity to remind people how to keep themselves safe in the event of a larger seismic event.

“One thing to remember for personal safety, if you do feel shaking from an event is to practise, ‘drop, cover and hold on,’” Adams said,

“So take cover under something solid like a table and hold on until the shaking subsides.”

Anyone who felt the Earth shake during Thursday’s quake is “highly encouraged” fill out a ‘Did You Feel It?’ report, she added.

“(It) provides us with important information about the extent of shaking felt from these earthquakes,” Adams said.

Near Sudbury the same day, Adams said there was a mining-related seismic event around 6:10 p.m.

“The event had a magnitude of MN3.2,” she said.

“These mining related seismic events can be triggered by human activities and blasting and result from rock bursts, cavity or pillar collapses, etc.”

Details of that event can be found here.