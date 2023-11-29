Small fire closes Sussex Regional High School for the day

A small fire at Sussex Regional High School in Sussex, N.B., Wednesday morning led to the school being shut down for the day.

The fire broke out during routine roof maintenance Wednesday morning and was quickly put out. However, the smell of smoke filled the building, leading to the decision to dismiss students for the day.

Students were relocated to the 8th Hussars Sports Centre where buses were arranged to bring students back home.

Officials say they are monitoring air quality and the school may not reopen Thursday as originally planned.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.