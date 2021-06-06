Small fire disrupts Sturgeon Community Hospital for a couple hours

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a small electrical fire that temporarily disrupted emergency room services at St. Albert’s Sturgeon Community Hospital.

The small fire started at 4 p.m. Saturday.

No one was injured but Alberta Health Services told CTV News Edmonton some patients were moved to other areas of the hospital.

Five patients were moved by ground ambulance to other facilities in the area and no incoming patients were received for two hours.

The fire was put out and the hospital resumed normal operations at around 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not known and the incident is under investigation.