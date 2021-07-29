Small fire in Deerfoot City Mall forces evacuation

Something smelled smoky to a few people eating lunch in the food court at Deerfoot City Mall Thursday, and it turned out to be a fire.

Around 1:30 p.m., several calls were received complaining of a smoky smell in the food court area of the mall.

After around 50 people were helped out of the building, fire crews responded and did discover a small fire smouldering inside a wall.

The wall was opened up and the fire quickly extinguished.

No one was injured.

People are being allowed back into the mall.

An investigator is on scene, trying to determine the cause of the fire.