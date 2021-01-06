A west end house fire that started in the kitchen was quickly under control when multiple fire units responded to the scene Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 3300 block of Sandwich Street. Crews had the fire under control quickly, but asked the public to avoid the area around 2:50 p.m.

Windsor fire had the flames out and were performing overhaul about 40 minutes later.

The blaze was deemed accidental caused by a small grease fire in the kitchen, causing about $15,000 in damages.

One person has been displaced due to hydro shut off.

