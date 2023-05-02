Small Modular Reactors, renewable energy to be discussed in 'Power Talk' outreach sessions: SaskPower

SaskPower is continuing its ‘Power Talk’ series of public outreach, answering resident’s questions about the changing nature of Saskatchewan’s power grid.

According to the Crown corporation, the ‘Power Talks’ will cover a number of topics including nuclear power and the province’s current Small Modular Reactor (SMR) program as well as large scale renewables.

Tuesday’s session focused exclusively on SaskPower’s Nuclear Planning Project for SMRs.

“We are a high emitting energy provider in Canada and that’s a problem for us,” Darcy Holderness, project manager with SaskPower, said during Tuesday’s session.

“So we need to start looking for cleaner ways to of producing energy and so we have to think about how we can transition away from traditional use of fossil fuels and look for cleaner ways of producing electricity and that’s really what the SMR project represents.”

SMRs are built in a factory and then assembled at the site of a power station, making them less expensive to build than the traditional reactors. Additionally, they have enhanced safety features.

The official decision to construct will be made in 2029, and two areas near Estevan and Elbow have been selected as potential siting areas.

The talk included information regarding how these locations were determined.

“Access to water for cooling is important. We also need to Consider Canada’s nuclear regulations and standards as well as SaskPower’s business considerations,” Klien Bentley, SMR siting lead, explained.

The Energy Education series is intended to keep the public updated as SaskPower works towards their goal of producing zero carbon emissions by the year 2050.

This SMR project is a long term project, intended to help reduce the province’s carbon footprint. After construction, it’s claimed that the reactors can operate reliably for 60 years.

The talks will include a panel of SaskPower experts as well as industry professionals.

Upcoming education sessions include:

May 3, 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. – Integrating Large-Scale Renewables

May 10, 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. – A Closer Look at Supply Options

Residents can learn more or register on SaskPower’s website.