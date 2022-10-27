Small northern Ont. town on the verge of big expansion

The Town of Dubreuilville may be small now, but expansion is imminent.

Mayor Beverly Nantel is sure of it.

“Our population in Dubreuilville is about 600 people, but that sure does not depict the amount of people that are in Dubreuilville,” Nantel said.

Dubreuilville has two mines in relatively early stages of production that flood the town with traffic.

Austin Hemphill, general manager for Alamos Gold's Island Gold Mine, said they employ around 450 people full-time.

“In addition to that, part of … what we call our operation side, the existing mine, we have another 250 that brings us up to around 700,” Hemphill said.

“That number will increase by 300 as we expand in the coming years.”

The other major employer, Argonaut Gold, currently employs 800 as it constructs its Marino Mine.

MORE HOUSING NEEDED

The main problem in the small town is the shortage of housing for the new workers.

An apartment building to address short-term housing needs is being built soon, and the mayor said they are also looking to keep miners in the community.

“There’s been eight lots that were already developed that’s owned by a private individual,” said Nantel.

“There’s eight homes going on that. Then there’s four more homes -- lots that were sold to a private developer last year.”

As much as the town wants the workers to stay in the community, Hemphill said that it is also beneficial to the company – and, most importantly, the workers themselves.

“If you have the employee living in the community, you’re home every night,” he said.

“You’re involved, you take the kids to hockey, you take the kids to soccer, you’re involved in that, you’re supporting your partner. It’s a much more positive environment. It’s better for everybody.”

Dubreuilville boasts strong francophone roots and Nantel said there are plenty of reasons for people to stay in the quiet northern town.

“The hunting, the fishing, jumping on your ATV or your side-by-side, your snow machine, you leave right from your home,” she said.

Dubreuilville has a long time to convince these miners to stick around. Hemphill said Alamos will be producing until 2039.

Officials with Argonaut plan to be mining in the area until 2040.