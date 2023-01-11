Small number of flights at YVR delayed by FAA computer outage in the U.S.

Thousands of U.S. flights were delayed or cancelled Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration experienced a computer outage that grounded all planes.

The issue has now been resolved, but it’s caused a ripple effect at airports around the world, including in Canada.

There have been some delays at Vancouver International airport, however the airport authority says operations have remained normal.

“At YVR today, we are expecting to welcome 58,390 passengers and are operating at approximately 98% of our planned schedule,” wrote a YVR spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

Passengers travelling to the U.S. are being reminded to check with their airline before arriving at the airport.

Air Canada says transborder operations will be impacted, but the extent of that remains to be seen.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration was forced to ground all domestic flights Wednesday morning after an outage to its antiquated “Notice to Air Missions System.”

It provides essential, realtime information to pilots.

“So it’s any critical information that the pilots need on their destination. So if there’s a runway closed or a taxiway closed they need to know about this information,” said Phyl Durdey, an aviation analyst.

More than 6,100 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been delayed and over 1,000 have been cancelled all together.

It’s outside the airlines' control, but it will be their responsibility to rebook travellers.

“In this specific case, based on what we know, so far, the airlines have no responsibility for passengers' meals or accommodation or other out of pocket expenses,” said Gábor Lukács, a passengers rights advocate.

Air travel has been particularly challenging in the past few years, with complications stemming from everything from COVID-19 requirements, to staff shortages, to travel advisories, to major storms.

The federal government insists it is advocating for passenger rights.

“Is this an opportunity for us to take a look at our rules and our system to make them stronger, to make them clearer, to make them more efficient? Absolutely. That's my commitment to Canadians,” said Omar Alghabra, the federal transport minister during a press conference on Wednesday.

As many Canadians look ahead to spring break, travel agents are stressing the importance of being prepared for the unexpected.

Flight Centre's Allison Wallace recommends getting travel insurance, "no matter what."

"At the very least get the basic of trip cancellation and interruption insurance and your medical coverage,” said Wallace.

The cause of the FAA outage is being investigated, though the White House has said there are no indications it was triggered by a cyber attack.