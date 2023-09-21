Small plane crash injures 2 on Vancouver Island

Two people were airlifted to hospital with minor injuries after their small plane crashed Wednesday morning on northern Vancouver Island.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada tells CTV News the privately owned de Havilland Beaver aircraft "collided with the terrain" approximately 18 kilometres southwest of Campbell River.

The two injured occupants were the only people on board the single-engine, propeller craft when it went down.

A TSB investigator has been deployed to the scene and was expected to arrive late Thursday morning, agency spokesperson Liam MacDonald said.

The Comox Valley RCMP described the crash site as a remote and wooded area near Wolf Lake.

Mounties attended the scene along with a search and rescue crew aboard a Cormorant helicopter from 19 Wing Comox.

The RCMP said the injuries sustained in the crash were "non-life-threatening."

Mounties and the Transportation Safety Board are still working to determine what caused the plane to go down.