Small plane crashes at Langley airport; emergency crews on scene
Emergency crews were called to a Lower Mainland airport Wednesday after a small plane crashed.
Kevin Snowden, assistant fire chief of Langley Township, told CTV News Vancouver the crash included a single-engine Cessna.
The pilot – who was the only one on the plane – appeared to have some trouble taking off and had to bring the aircraft back to ground. Snowden said the plane nosed down and crashed into a grassy area near the Langley Regional Airport.
Paramedics are assessing the pilot for any injuries and images from the scene showed fire crews and Mounties were also called to the area.
Langley RCMP said as there is "no indication of criminality," the investigation into the crash will be handled by the Transportation Safety Board.
CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the TSB and the airport for further details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
-
Budweiser Gardens and London Knights navigating vaccine policy and capacity limits ahead of Friday's gameManagement at Budweiser Gardens is preaching preparedness and patience for those showing up for Friday’s London Knights game.
-
Saskatoon drive-thru testing centre struggles to meet spike in demandA sudden influx in demand for COVID-19 tests in Saskatoon is resulting in long lineups at the testing centre on Thatcher Avenue near SaskTel Centre.
-
Sask. experts warn against animal drug being touted as treatment for COVID-19, stores selling outA Saskatoon farm supply store is selling out of a drug meant for large animals as misinformation spreads about the medication fighting COVID-19.
-
Thousands crowd Vancouver hospital for rally against 'tyranny' of vaccine mandatesA large crowd gathered outside Vancouver General Hospital on Monday to rally against what participants described as the "tyranny" of limited vaccination requirements.
-
Conservative candidate Cheryl Gallant no where to be found during campaign in Renfrew-Nipissing-PembrokeLess than three weeks from the federal election day candidates in Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke are getting their feet on the ground and sharing their plans for the riding.
-
PPC Leader Maxime Bernier visits ReginaMaxime Bernier, the Leader of the People's Party of Canada (PPC), touted his party as an alternative for voters during a campaign stop in Regina on Wednesday.
-
Island lottery winners share their good news in a game of 'telephone' with friendsA Vancouver Island couple is $1 million richer after winning a recent Lotto 6/49 guaranteed prize draw.
-
Toronto students will need to pick one or two indoor extra-curricular activities as part of gradual reopening approachCanada’s largest school board is planning to “gradually and responsibly” start up extracurriculars in the fall, adding that students may have to pick one or two indoor activity to take part in at a time.
-
'Profoundly disrespectful': protesters outside HSC harassed patients, staff for wearing masksManitoba's Shared Health is condemning an anti-vaccine protest outside the Health Sciences Centre as 'profoundly disrespectful' saying protesters aggressively harassed patients and staff for wearing masks.