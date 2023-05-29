Small plane crashes at North Bay airport, minor injuries

A small plane crashed at North Bay airport Monday and minor injuries are being reported.

Emergency crews were called to the Jack Garland Airport just before 2:30 p.m.

"A privately-registered Zenair ZENITH 200 crashed upon arrival at the North Bay Airport, Ont., due to landing short of Runway 36," Chris Krepski, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, told CTV News in an email.

"The aircraft’s front landing gear was damaged."

North Bay police spokesperson David Woolley told CTV News one of the two people on board the plane at the time sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

"The (TSB) is gathering information but will not deploy to the occurrence site," Krepski said.

CTV News reached out to the airport manager who declined to comment.