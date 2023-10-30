Small plane crashes, catches fire in Surrey

A small plane crashed in a park in Surrey Monday afternoon, injuring the pilot.

Mounties said the aircraft went down around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Blackie Spit Park in Crescent Beach.

Video from the scene shows the plane burst into flames, which the pilot was able to escape.

The pilot was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The video also shows firefighters extinguishing the flaming aircraft and paramedics tending to the pilot, who does not appear seriously hurt.

Wendy Henschell was sitting on a bench in the dog park adjacent to the crash site when it happened.

She said she heard a plane coming that “seemed rather close.” The aircraft was flying low over the trees by the park when it started sputtering, she recalled.

“We heard a huge crash, nothing even like a car crash—worse,” Henschell said.

About a minute and a half later, she heard another explosion and saw dark smoke, she continued.

People around her started calling 911 and some ran to the scene to help. “We hoped for the best,” Henschell said.

It is currently believed that the pilot was the only person on board, and there were no other reported damages or injuries caused in the crash, Surrey RCMP said.

“It could have been much, much worse,” said Henschell.