Small plane crashes, catches fire in Surrey
A small plane crashed in a park in Surrey Monday afternoon, injuring the pilot.
Mounties said the aircraft went down around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Blackie Spit Park in Crescent Beach.
Video from the scene shows the plane burst into flames, which the pilot was able to escape.
The pilot was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
The video also shows firefighters extinguishing the flaming aircraft and paramedics tending to the pilot, who does not appear seriously hurt.
Wendy Henschell was sitting on a bench in the dog park adjacent to the crash site when it happened.
She said she heard a plane coming that “seemed rather close.” The aircraft was flying low over the trees by the park when it started sputtering, she recalled.
“We heard a huge crash, nothing even like a car crash—worse,” Henschell said.
About a minute and a half later, she heard another explosion and saw dark smoke, she continued.
People around her started calling 911 and some ran to the scene to help. “We hoped for the best,” Henschell said.
It is currently believed that the pilot was the only person on board, and there were no other reported damages or injuries caused in the crash, Surrey RCMP said.
“It could have been much, much worse,” said Henschell.
-
B.C. Hells Angel fighting extradition on N.Y. stock fraud chargesA British Columbia member of the Hells Angels is fighting his extradition to the United States to answer to charges of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering brought by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
-
London police investigate apparent shooting after bullet hole found in homeLondon police are investigating an apparent shooting after a resident alerted officers to a bullet hole in a home Monday night.
-
Ottawa firefighter hurt battling garage fire in ManotickOttawa Fire Services says one firefighter was injured battling a garage fire in Manotick Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Don't take risks': Family highlights road safety following streak of fatal crashes in Sask.On Sept. 29, Kevin MacKinnon was driving home from his father's retirement party, when he was involved in a crash involving three vehicles.
-
Man charged after car crashes in Aldergrove with woman's legs hanging from doorDays after a car was driven into a policing office in B.C.'s Lower Mainland with a woman's legs hanging from the door, a suspect has been charged.
-
Cancellation of Saskatoon green cart contract came as a 'surprise,' company saysThe City of Saskatoon is going in a different direction with its green cart program after the company hired to process organics "defaulted" on the contract but the president of the company says he wants to set the record straight.
-
City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceMembers of the city’s executive committee have voted in favour of exploring the possibility of building the proposed Therme spa and water park on Exhibition Place instead of Ontario Place.
-
SIU clears OPP officer in Lakeshore incidentOntario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an OPP officer of any criminal wrongdoing in connection to the injuries a 21-year-old sustained after allegedly taking a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore over the summer.
-
Fugitive may be armed, police in Sagamok warnThe public is being warned to be on the lookout for a fugitive who is in the area and could be armed, police in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation said Tuesday evening.