Small plane crashes in Beckwith Township, west of Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

No one was hurt when a small plane crashed near Carleton Place.

The OPP said on Twitter that the plane went down Wednesday afternoon on Cavanagh Road in Beckwith Township.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, police say an ultra-light plane struck a hydro pole and crashed.

No other details have been announced.

